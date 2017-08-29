City Hall Square is hosting a giant football party this week, as more than 500 players representing 72 teams from 52 nations will try to become world champions in street football for homeless people. Free entry to all the matches!

The 2017 Homeless World Cup Oslo is the 15th edition of the soccer tournament for women and men who are a little on the outskirts of the community, whether they are dealing with substance abuse or are sleeping on the street or under a tin roof.

READ MORE about Homeless World Cup in Oslo 29 August–5 September

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today