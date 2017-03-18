Horseracing fever prior to V75 record pot: NOK 90 million

The super sales are for the V75 harness races taking place on Norwegian soil on Saturday. Momarken, a joint Nordic association will be arranging the event with approximately NOK 110 million being invested.

Norwegian players will probably bet up to NOK 24 million while Sweden will take care of most of the remaining bets.

There has been added more than NOK 22 million from the previous round in Sweden last weekend to the pay-out pot. Thus, there could be approximately NOK 90 million to be distributed among the players.

There are five Swedish and two Norwegian favorites in the seven races. The Norwegian Olav Mikkelborg is predicted to crush the big favorite, cold blooded horse Myhreng Jerker.

The Swedish trotting profile Lutfi Kolgjini has also called off his boycott of Momarken race track. He has maintained the boycott for about three years, but he plans to come on Saturday with his son Adrian and bringing several good horses and probably some fresh statements.

The previously mentioned would like to live the life of Petter Northug. – I can’t say anything about cross country skiing, but it looks like Northug is having fun. I would very much liked to have been him for a day, says Junior Kolgjini to the Trotting Journal and Race News.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today