Norway beat South Korea 3-0 and thus holds the spot in next year’s World Cup in ice hockey.

Norway was in danger of shrinking from the World Cup for the first time since 2001. The next four years, Norway spent the second highest level before returning in 2006. Since that time, Norway has stood up.

Next year’s World Cup is played in Slovakia, and then Norway is back in.

