Jakob Ingebrigtsen becomes youngest ever to break ‘dream mile’ limit

16 year old, Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran an English mile in 3 minutes, 58.07 seconds in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, becoming the youngest human ever to break four minutes for an English mile.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen impressed his father during the height of training in advance of the Diamond League championships in Oregon,and the 16 year old delivered the goods in Saturday’s race.

He took his ten year older brother, Henrik, to run his debut at the distance, who came in third with a time of 3 minutes, 53.79 seconds.

Ingebrigtsen is back to form after last year’s season being filled with injuries. Thiago André from Brazil won in a time of 3 minutes, 51.99 seconds.

Everyone strongly believed that Jakob Ingebrigtsen could break Jim Ruyn’s 53-year-old record, when he ran an English mile in under 4 minutes at just over 17 years old at.

Ingebrigtsen took 11th place in a strong, international field.

Later on Saturday, Filip Ingebrigtsen ran the mile in the Diamond League event itself.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today