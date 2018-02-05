Jakob Ingebrigtsen takes European Junior Record for 3000 meters

On Sunday, Jakob Ingebrigtsen became the first European Junior Champion to run 3000 meters indoors in eight minutes.

The 17 year old made a time of 7.56.74 during indoors at the NM in Bærum.

Outdoors, Ingebrigtsen has run the distance in 8.00.03.

‘Lovely to run under eight minutes for 3000 meters, now I have broken through a new barrier,’ said Ingebrigtsen to Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper.

‘A great weekend, and many good runs from Jakob. It was probably very tough for him to run solo as much as he had,’ said coach, and father, Gjert Ingebrigtsen to NTB news agency.

‘Breaking the eight minute barrier is something we hadn’t talked about. It comes as the result of what he has put into practice,’ said Ingebrigtsen senior.

Younger sister, Ingrid Ingebrigtsen ran 600 metres on Saturday in the 13 year old class at 1.50.28. The 11 year old seemed to be a fine talent like her brothers.

‘It’s too soon to say if she’s the same as the guys, but she thinks it’s fun to run, and that’s the most important thing,’ said her father.

The Ingebrigtsen family have given Norwegian athletics more runners who claim top positions among the world elite. The brothers Henrik (26),Filip (24), and Jakob (17), have all participated in the World Championships,and Henrik and Filip have also attended the Olympics.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today