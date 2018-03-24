Kamara hat trick gave Norway great start to national team’s year

Ola Kamara scored three times when Norway took a 4-1 victory over Australia,and had a great start to the season in front of the Ullevaal stadium supporters.

Kamara, who dropped an MLS match and crossed nine time zones when Lars Lagerbäck sent for him in a bid after great preparation of strongly in form Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Golden jubilee, Tore Reginiussen missed a great chance at the first ball, but made the 2-1 goal from Stefan Johansen’s free kick right after the break.

Markus Henriksen and Kamara took advantage of a misunderstanding between the home side’s goalie and center backs 57 minutes into the match. Henriksen made a break in the midst of Australia’s half and hit a pass to the Los Angeles Galaxy player. In overtime, Kamara finished his hattrick.

Thus, Norwegian victory was won in a match where 19 year old Kristoffer Ajer made

a good debut.

Australia played their first match under the new national team boss, Bert van Marwijk,

and did not enjoy the Norwegian winter cold. There is good reason to be satisfied with the start of the season with the Norwegian national team.

Punished

The day before the game, Lagerbäck said that dead-ball had been a highlight in his time as Norway’s national team captain, both defensively and offensively. For a while, it seemed that he’d have to eat his words, when Australia took the lead with their first corner kick 19 minutes into the match.

Jackson Irvine got a free-kick at the near post with the service of Aaron Mooy, and Rune A.

Jarstein did not get up his hands fast enough to ward it off. On each side of the goal scorer, Norway’s Ola Kamara and Bjørn Maars Johnsen were there.

It was not bad for Norway in the winter cold at Ullevaal, where there were many empty seats.

After half an hour, Reginiussen had a great chance to settle it when he took the corner,just as Irvine had done.

Moi-turbo

Moi, who early in the match changed side with team captain Stefan Johansen, bolted up the left side and paved the way for the equalizer that came five minutes later. He turned on the turbo and accelerated past an opponent before playing the ball out to Kamara, who knocked it in.

Another great move came when Bjørn Maars Johnsen delivered a free-kick on the left hand side.

Stefan Johnsen swung the ball in, and Reginiussen struck the ball into the goal.

Norway penalised an Australian pass failure with a perfectly completed transition. Kamara’s ending was the shot which was one of the last kicks of the match, which sailed past the Australian goalkeeper like a shooting star on a clear night at Ullevål

