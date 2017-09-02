King ruled in Lagerbäck’s first win

Joshua King played against Azerbaijan and scored the first goal for Norway secured a long-awaited 2-0 victory win on Friday’s World Cup qualifier.

In his fourth match, Lars Lagerbäck won his first victory as Norway’s national team coach.

It did not come with any Norwegian ‘fireworks’, but the team took a new step towards the football the Swede wishes to play.

-The most important thing was that we won. It’s always number one. Defensively, it looked good, and I am pleased with the attitude and willingness to work.

The Offense, still needs work, but Rome was not built in a day, summarized Lagerbäck after the national team’s first win of 325 days.

