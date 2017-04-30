Sunderland’s hopes of saving their place in the Premier League are over. Joshua King (from Norway) was the match winner when Bournemouth beat ‘The Black Cats’ 1-0.

‘We have managed to save ourselves a few times earlier, but this time we didn’t. It’s depressing, and obviously doesn’t feel particularly good. Our achievements and results haven’t been good enough’, said Sunderland captain, John O’Shea, after the match, to the BBC.

‘I’m incredibly disappointed. I feel for the fans’, said manager, David Moyes.

King became a match winner a short time after 88 minutes. Hull took points away from Southampton with a late penalty bomb which exploded into the back of the net from Southampton’s Dusan Tadic.

This means that Sunderland can’t save a place among best teams. The team had 13 points up to Hull, but they only have four matches left to play. So went crashing to the earth their hopes and dreams of playing in the championship season next season.

Joshua King scored his 15th goal for the season in Saturday’s match. He told NTB news agency in August that his personal goal was 15 goals for the season and that is what he got.

‘We have had a brilliant 2017. I am very proud to have scored 15 goals, which I said at the start of the season is what I wanted. Now I’ll try to score even more in the matches we have left’, said King in an interview shown on TV 2 after Saturday’s victory.

‘Joshua King has worked incredibly hard and shows good performances every day. Technically, he is a big player. It’s great to see him score,’ said Bournemouth’s manager, Eddie Howe.

