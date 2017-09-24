Kristoff earned silver as Sagan became historical

Alexander Kristoff obtained silver at the bicycle World Championships in Bergen a few centimetres behind Peter Sagan.

The gold medal was awarded to Peter Sagan, who completed a historic triple triumph.

It was Norway’s first senior medal in the world championship since Edvald Boasson Hagen obtained the silver medal in 2012.

Sagan entered into the history books by winning the World Championships three years in a row. The Slovak picked up Kristoff’s wheel and snuck past him at the finishing line. Before the event, most pointed to Edvald Boasson Hagen as being the biggest medal Norwegian hope

But the man from Hedmark was left behind when the final attack in the so-called “salmon hill” was made at the final.

The bronze went to Michael Matthews of Australia.

One year ago, there was a lot of tumult when Kristoff and Boasson Hagen ruined each others chances. Norway was positioned during the Qatar World Championships but the duo failed to cooperate at the finish. The conflict between Norway’s two bicycle stars ensued for a long time.

Ahead of the World Championships, both of them assured that the blunder would not be repeated. Team coach Stig Kristiansen had several conversations with Kristoff and Boasson Hagen following the incidence in Doha.

Far

With its 267.5 kilometers, Sunday’s joint start event was one of the longest in World Championship history. A breakaway was allowed to form on the way from Øygarden to the centre of Bergen . A leading trio quickly became a group of ten men, and established a lead of ten minutes on the peloton.

The peloton was in full control. The distance was steadily eaten up, and at the eighth of a total of twelve rounds around the centre of Bergen the breakaway was reeled in. It concluded with approximately 80 kilometers left of the race.

Seventy kilometers before the finishing line the first attack attempt was made. Warren Barguil attacked and created tension in the field. The Norwegian team was alert and helped closing the gap. Soon after another attack, this time from Austrian Marco Haller was launched up “Salmon hill”.

Impressive

Several riders entered the chase, including Odd Christian Eiking. The local guy displayed his force and obviously wanted to show himself at home ground. Eiking’s group had more than 40 seconds on the peloton passing the main square (Festplassen) with three rounds to go.

The 22-year-old from Askøy did a man’s job, but the breakaway was reeled in just before the last round.

Truls Korsæth and Daniel Hoelgaard were left behind during the tenth round, while Kristoffer Skjerping and August Jensen had to step down a few rounds before.

It was a huge crowd all ower the place. The championship has been a major success for the public.- It was absolutely insane, the coolest experience ever, Skjerping told NTB.

Norway appeared with nine riders – full quota- at the starting line up on Sunday. Vegard Stake Laengen and Amund Grøndahl Jansen were also included in f the Norwegian team.

The last five world champions are as follows:

2017: Peter Sagan , Slovakia

2016: Peter Sagan, Slovakia

2015:Peter Sagan, Slovakia

2014: Michal Kwiatkowski, Poland

2013: Rui Costa, Portugal.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today