Kristoffersen had another victory

Henrik Kristoffersen flew down to slalom victory in Wengen. It was his fourth World Cup triumph this season.

Alpine star from Rælingen beat his fiercest rival Marcel Hirscher with 15/100 seconds. He was behind Hirscher by six hundredths of last intermediate time but recovered masterfully in and took another victory.

– Was it necessary to scare like that? exclaimed TV2 commentator Marius Skjelbæk.

Kristoffersen is currently the world’s single best cross country champion. In winter, he has also won four of the six races he has run. 22 years old champion finished third in one race he stood atop the podium.

Also last year Kristoffersen was the champion in Wengen. His time was equaled with Finn Christian Jagge as Norway’s most winner of cross country ski with seven victories. Since then the number has increased to 13 triumphs.

Kristoffersen also had one World Cup victory in the giant cross country on an increasingly impressive list of achievements.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today