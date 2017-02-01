Lagerbäck will be the new Norwegian coach

The Swedish veteran Lars Lagerbäck is the new Norwegian coach in football. He has signed a three-year deal.

NFF presented the new national team coach at a press conference Wednesday.

Ever since Per-Mathias Høgmo was fired last fall, the debate about who will be his successor continued. A number of names have been associated with the vacant job as coach, but NFF have kept their cards very close to their chest.

Until the new national team took place on the improvised podium in their wardrobe facility at Ullevaal Stadium on Wednesday, there were no confirmed information on whom the choice had fallen on.

Top football manager Nils Johan Semb has led the hunt for the Høgmo-replacement.

Tough year

Lagerbäck takes over a Norwegian national team who has had a troubled sporting year behind them. European Cup finals in France this summer passed without the participation of Norway. The last time the nation’s men football heroes participated in an international playoff was the European Championships in 2000. Back then Nils Johan Semb was coach.

Qualification for the World Cup finals in Russia next summer also started lamentably for Norway. Germany, Czech Republic and Azerbaijan were all too strong, and against San Marino they avoided another defeat with a fierce final spurt in the last minute.

Norway is still powerful in arrears for four of ten games.