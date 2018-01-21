Lundby secured her fifth straight victory – Simply Amazing

Maren Lundby showed why she is Olympic gold favorite when she secured a victory in Sunday’s World Cup event. This in a competition marked by heavy snow fall.

A heavy snowfall caused the two rounds of Zao Sunday to be a long running affair. The organizers had to make several breaks to clear the track and to prepare the outrun but eventually got all the jumpers underway.

World Cup leader, Maren Lundby, is in top form before the Olympic Games and obtained a fourth straight world cup victory. On Sunday she ensured her fifth in a row. The 23-year-old took the lead with 125.4 points in the first round. Lundby achieved 97 metres. That was by far the longest jump.

– It was amazingly cool. things have been incredibly good and it has been relatively good jumping. You do not gain less self-confidence by winning once again, says Maren Lundby to NTB.

She was a bit unsteady in her landing in the first jump and therefore was deducted at least 9 points. Second time around she followed up with a jump of 101 metres. She therefore won the competition by 30.2 points. That is approximately ten points less than her winning margin on Friday.

– It tugged a bit at the end, and I barely managed to remain on my feet. It is difficult rank my victories, says the 23-year-old.

Surpassed Ruud

The triumph in Zao was Lundby’s tenth in the World Cup. Thus she passed the Toten Record of local legend Roger Ruud.

– I just have to say I’m sorry to Roger that I surpassed him, says Lundby.

Lundby also leveled with Anders Jacobsen (10 victories). The only Norwegian with more victories is Roar Ljøkelsøy who has eleven, not counting the ski legends preceding the world cup.

Yuki Ito and Sara Takanashi provided double Japanese podium places behind

– Fantastic. She is an incredibly good ski jumper. I’m uncertain whether there has been any (female jumpers) who have jumped as good as she does,says national team coach Christian Meyer to NTB.

– It’s completely unbeliable. She has not only become more stable. She has also got a solid support team and is a professional athlete. Therefore, she has improved her top level as well, says Meyer.

Olympic hope

Two of the best Germans skipped Japan. Katharina Althaus and Carina Vogt bypassed Zao in order to prepare for the Olympics in South Korea, but even so there is no doubt that Lundby is the gold favorite in Pyeongchang.

Anna Odine Strøm and Silje Opseth continue their pursuit of the Olympics. The duo placed 15 and 17 on Friday , and 19 and 20 on Sunday. For them, the competition on Sunday wil decide if they rank among the top 35 and thereby qualify for the winter games. The final list will be available next week. Anniken Mork did not qualify for the finals on Sunday.

Det neste for de norske kvinnelige hopperne er verdenscuprenn i Ljubno i Slovenia neste helg. Så er det hoppingen i Hinterzarten før avreise til OL.

