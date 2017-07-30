Manchester United defeated Vålerenga at Ullevaal

The new signing Romelu Lukaku scored in the friendly match in Oslo. The star gallery only allowed Vålerenga occasional possession of the ball.

Vålerenga – Manchester United 0-3

ULLEVAAL STADION (Dagbladet / Norway Today): Almost the entire star gallery was present when Manchester United visited Ullevaal for a friendly soccer game on Sunday.

And several of them made a mark in the 3-0 victory over Vålerenga. Jose Mourinho’s men had little trouble beating the team from the Norwegian Capital.

Both Marouane Fellaini, young Scott McTominay and New signing Romelu Lukaku scored in the friendly.

– It was a bit as expected, Manchester United controlled the match. I think United was as much better than Vålerenga, as one could foresee, TV 2 expert Petter Myhre, sums the game up.

– This was fun, it was a good game at a good pace. It was a good match for us to get under the belt before the season, says Manchester United’s Swedish defender, Victor Lindelöf, to TV 2.

– I think Vålerenga is a good team, they are skilled with the ball and a good team, the Swede continues.

Fellaini-scored

Already after almost two minutes, Henrikh Mkhitaryan was on his way through. Vålerenga made a mistake at the midfield, which Manchester United utilized. Paul Pogba played Mkhitaryan through, but Adam Larsen Kwarasey in the Vålerenga goal averted the shot.

After a quarter of play, a Pogba shot hit the inside of the crossbar, but did not cross the goal line.

Manchester United delivered a good attacking game initially – but the Vålerenga boys managed to clear all attempts away.

Ten minutes before the break, Mkhitaryan brought the ball into the field, where Daley Blind tried to flick it into the goal. It was from a difficult angle, and the Dutchman’s attempt went outside the goal.

With just one minute left before the break the guests finaly scored. Mkhitaryan crossed the ball into the field, where Marouane Fellaini could go up unpressed and head the ball via a Vålerenga defender and past the goalie.

The new signing scored

Immediately after the rest they got a new giant chance, which ended up as a corner. After the pursuant corner, Romelu Lukaku could easily double the lead for Manchester United.

After 63 minutes Vålerenga had their biggest chance of the match. The ball was sent in front of goal, where Gahays Zahid came in at great speed. He was relatively unpressed and finished from ten meters, but the attempted shot ended over the goal.

After 70 minutes play, substitute Scott McTominay, who turned past a Vålerenga defender, and knocked the ball on. A beautiful finish that ended up in the back of the net.

PS! There are twelve days before the Premier League starts up.

Manchester United starting line up was: Romero – Darmian, Bailly, Jones, Blind – Carrick, Fellaini, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan – Rashford

Vålerenga’s starting line up: Kwarasey Larsen – Lundström, Tollås Nation, Jääger, Juklerød – Lekven, Agyiri, Zahid – Fredheim Holm, Ejuke, Finne

© Dagbladet / Norway Today