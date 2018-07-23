Mol and Sørum took Norway’s first Euro gold in sand volleyball for over 20 years

Anders Mol (21) and Christian Sørum (22) made their debut in the finals and took Norway’s first Euro gold in sand volleyball since 1997.

The duo could cheer after knocking out Latvian Janis Smedin’s and Aleksanders Samoilovs in The Hague on Sunday evening. The set figures were 21-17, 21-13.

EM gold is the second triumph for the couple in a short period of time. Last weekend, Mol / Sørum won the ‘majors tournament’ in Gstaad. It was the first Norwegian victory on the world tour for 20 years.

“The last few weeks have been incredible for us. We have played very well. We knew the Latvians well and know they are good, so we had to be at our best,’’ said Christian Sørum after the gold was secured.

