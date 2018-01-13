Myrhol says team is on the way up

Bjarte Myrhol believes the Norwegian handball team are still full of confidence despite a 31 to 32 loss against France in the European Championship on Friday.

It was a struggle Norway could certainly have won. Bombing at the end, and a bit of defensive play, gave the French a dream start they’d hoped for.

‘I think the game was pretty good. I think it was entertaining handball for the neutral spectator anyway,’ said Myrhol to NTB news.

‘We played well for long periods, but then we weren’t sharp enough on decisions. This applied both to attack and defence. I don’t think we lose self-esteem from this. Of course, it’s disappointing not to score points.’

Tighter

Norway will continue the European Championship against Belarus and Austria in the coming days. The Norwegian team will get a place in the main rounds with two points in the bag.

To get to the semifinals, Norway must have at least five out of six possible points in the three main rounds from matches in Zagreb.

It can certainly still go well for Norway.

