National football team uses new hotel

Norway’s national football team will relieve the commute to and from Sandvika during each session. From now on, the team will stay at an Oslo hotel at Storo.

The new Thon Hotel had a recent opening.The football team’s stays will take effect from the forthcoming assembly in connection with the Nations League matches against Slovenia and Bulgaria at Ullevaal Stadium on the 13th and 16th of October.

The national players and their support system have been housed in hotels outside Oslo for several years in connection with home matches. Now they will not have to spend a lot of time commuting.

“We have enjoyed stays in both Lillestrøm and Sandvika,but when we get the opportunity to stay at Thon’s brand new hotel, a long pass from Ullevaal, it’s a brilliant solution. We are very grateful that our partner also thought about the needs of the country when they finalised the hotel,” said Svein Graff,Director of Communications and Society at the Norwegian Football Association (NFF).

Team manager, Lars Lagerbäck, ate Thursday evening dinner with 95-year-old property king, Olav Thon.

“We are looking forward to posting the team here.I have already stayed at the hotel and this looks very good.The proximity to Ullevaal, where we train and play matches, is good, and the hotel is well-suited to our needs,’’ said Lagerbäck.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today