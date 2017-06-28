NIF picked up the bill for private dinners

NIF picked up the bill for “Olympic dinners” at the home of the parliamentary president

Parliamentary President Olemic Thommessen (H) arranged two dinners in his private home during the Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer. The bill was paid by the Norwegian Confederation of Sports (NIF).

Aftenposten writes this after access to hundreds of vouchers from the Sochi Olympics (2014) and the Youth Olympic Games (2015) where granted on Tuesday.

On two occasions, Thommessen hosted dinners for national decision makers, members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), local decision makers and representatives from the Norwegian and Danish Royal Houses.

The sports federation ended up paying the bill totaling NOK 168,393. According to Aftenposten, there should have been dissatisfaction among several in the NIF over the fact that the federation had to pick up the bill.

– The entire representation program in Lillehammer led to a major discussion within the NIF about the degree of responsibility for such events and alcohol in the future, says Communications Manager in NIF, Niels Røine, to Aftenposten.

According to NIF, the dinner at Thommessen was arranged by the Norwegian Olympic Committee, but it was the Parliamentary President who sent out the invitations.

Exceeded budget

– He invited, but it was NIF which was responsible for the event, according to those who arranged it at the time, explains Røine.

Via the secretariat leader Dag Nordbotten Kristoffersen, the Parliamentary President said that the dinner was arranged at the request of the Sports Association and its then Secretary General Inge Andersen.

– The events were fully funded by Norway’s sports federation. This was clearly agreed in beforehand, says Kristoffersen to Aftenposten.

Representation costs exceeded the budget by NOK 1.2 million during the youth Olympics.

