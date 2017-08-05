North Korea 43 Rest of the World 0

Girls team from North Korea won Norway Cup with a 43-0 goal difference

The girls from Pyongyang International Football School in North Korea won the girls 14 final in the Norway Cup without conceding a single goal through the whole tournament.

After the 2-0 victory against Lambertseter in the finals Saturday the North Koreans concluded the soccer tournament with a pretty neat 43-0 goal difference.

– I am so pleased with this victory. We have worked this for the whole past year, and now we can go back to our parents and to the school and be proud, says captain Hong Song Ok to VG.

– I dream of becoming a star on the international football arena, she says, adding that Norway is a beautiful country.

First time in Norway Cup

This is the first time a team from North Korea is in Europe to play football. Thus the first time the world’s biggest football tournament for children and youth, the Norway Cup, receives a team from Kim Jong-un’s dictatorship in Asia.

The team has been in Norway for just over a week.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today