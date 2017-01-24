Quarter-final: Norway vs Hungary 31:28 (17:10) in Albertville

Norway never looked under any real threat from a tired looking Hungarian side which couldn’t break their 20-year quarter-final spell. Epsen Lie Hansen, Sander Sagosen and goalkeeper Bergrund were the backbone in Norway’s win. This result is Norway’s second major semi-final in 12 months and their first ever IHF Men’s Handball World Championship Semi-final. READ MORE about NORWAY BLOW PAST HUNGARY TO BOOK FIRST EVER SEMI SPOT

Source: francehandball2017.com / Norway Today