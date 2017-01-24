NORWAY BLOW PAST HUNGARY TO BOOK FIRST EVER SEMI SPOT

TOPICS:
Torbjørn BergerudNantes ,France.Norway- Hungary.Keeper Torbjørn Bergerud (Norway): Vidar Ruud / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 24. January 2017

Quarter-final: Norway vs Hungary 31:28 (17:10) in Albertville

Norway never looked under any real threat from a tired looking Hungarian side which couldn’t break their 20-year quarter-final spell. Epsen Lie Hansen, Sander Sagosen and goalkeeper Bergrund were the backbone in Norway’s win. This result is Norway’s second major semi-final in 12 months and their first ever IHF Men’s Handball World Championship Semi-final. READ MORE about NORWAY BLOW PAST HUNGARY TO BOOK FIRST EVER SEMI SPOT

 

Source: francehandball2017.com / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "NORWAY BLOW PAST HUNGARY TO BOOK FIRST EVER SEMI SPOT"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*