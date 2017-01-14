NORWAY HOLD THEIR NERVE TO SEE OFF RUSSIA

Torbjørn BergerudNantes ,France.Norway-Russia Keeper Torbjørn Bergerud (Norway).Photo: Vidar Ruud / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 14. January 2017

GROUP A: Norway vs Russia 28:24 (15:11)

A tussle which was to and fro but one which Norway never let slip from their grasp.

Showing huge maturity they kept their composure through solid defence and excellent goalkeeping, their Russian counterparts slowly crumbled. Sagosen with his six goals and Bergerud with his MVP performance were two of Norway’s bright spots. READ MORE about NORWAY HOLD THEIR NERVE TO SEE OFF RUSSIA

 

Source: francehandball2017.com / Norway Today

 

