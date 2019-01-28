Norwegian handball team absolutely splattered by Danes, 31-22, in World Cup final

Sander Sagosen and the Norwegian handball men’s team were completely parked in the World Cup final in handball on Sunday. Denmark won easily by 31-22 and secured a wild party in Herning.

It was Norway’s second loss in the final of the World Cup in two years. In 2017, France won, also with the benefit of a home ground.

‘’It is a pain to lose handball matches, but Denmark was much better than us today. We look tired while they were on track with crazy power. We got some trouble along the way and never managed to pick ourselves up again’’ said Norway’s national team manager, Christian Berge, to TV 3 after the battle.

He also praised the Danish World Cup winners.

‘’I think Denmark are really good, and then we were under par. I’m proud of the performance up to this point. It probably sinks in a little bit, what we’ve got, but the boys are allowed to be a little disappointed now.

Advantage

The silver means that Norway is guaranteed to be seeded in the Olympic qualification played in April 2020.

The winner of next year’s Euro also goes directly to the Olympics. So the Norwegian team has an opportunity to play in the Tokyo Games in championships. If Denmark were to become a European champion in a year, the final winner will also move straight into the Olympic tournament.

It is already clear that Norway, Denmark and Sweden meet in a possible main round in the European Championship. Only two move on to the semi-finals from what appears to be a hard-core pool in Malmö.

