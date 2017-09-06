Ødegaard extends contract with Real

Martin Ødegaard confirms that he has extended his contract with Real Madrid.
When the 18-year-old was signed to the Spanish champions he signed an agreement that extended until summer 2018. Now this is further extended, VG reports.
On a question from the newspaper if he still has a contract with the Spanish champions team that only extends until next summer, Ødegaard answers:
– No, it’s probably a bit longer than that.
“A little longer than 2018, at least,” said Ødegaard, but refused to announce the length of the agreement.
“It will be announced in due course” he says.
Already a year ago, several Spanish media reported that the big talent would have signed a new contract with Real Madrid. It was never confirmed.
Ødegaard is currently lent to Dutch Heerenveen. The agreement extends to the summer of 2018.
The 18-year-old played Tuesday’s European Championship qualifier against Israel with the Norwegian U21 national team in Drammen. That settlement ended 0-0.
