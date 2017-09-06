Ødegaard extends contract with Real

TOPICS:
Martin ØdegaardMartin Ødegaard.Photo: Cornelius Poppe / NTB scanpix: Cornelius Poppe / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Monica Aasegg 6. September 2017

Martin Ødegaard confirms that he has extended his contract with Real Madrid.
When the 18-year-old was signed to the Spanish champions he signed an agreement that extended until summer 2018. Now this is further extended, VG reports.
 –
On  a question from the newspaper if he still has a contract with the Spanish champions team that only extends until next summer, Ødegaard answers:
 –
– No, it’s probably a bit longer than that.
 –
“A little longer than 2018, at least,” said Ødegaard, but refused to announce the length of the agreement.
 –
“It will be announced in due course” he says.
 –
Already a year ago, several Spanish media reported that the big talent would have signed a new contract with Real Madrid. It was never confirmed.
 –
Ødegaard is currently lent to Dutch Heerenveen. The agreement extends to the summer of 2018.
 –
The 18-year-old played Tuesday’s European Championship qualifier against Israel with the Norwegian U21 national team in Drammen. That settlement ended 0-0.
 –

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Ødegaard extends contract with Real"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*