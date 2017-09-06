Ødegaard extends contract with Real

Martin Ødegaard confirms that he has extended his contract with Real Madrid.

When the 18-year-old was signed to the Spanish champions he signed an agreement that extended until summer 2018. Now this is further extended, VG reports.

–

On a question from the newspaper if he still has a contract with the Spanish champions team that only extends until next summer, Ødegaard answers:

–

– No, it’s probably a bit longer than that.

–

“A little longer than 2018, at least,” said Ødegaard, but refused to announce the length of the agreement.

–

“It will be announced in due course” he says.

–

Already a year ago, several Spanish media reported that the big talent would have signed a new contract with Real Madrid. It was never confirmed.

–

Ødegaard is currently lent to Dutch Heerenveen. The agreement extends to the summer of 2018.

–

The 18-year-old played Tuesday’s European Championship qualifier against Israel with the Norwegian U21 national team in Drammen. That settlement ended 0-0.

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today