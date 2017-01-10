Ødegaard ready for Heerenveen: – Really happy

Martin Ødegaard (Norway) goes on loan from Real Madrid to Dutch Heerenveen. The 18-year-old is looking forward to getting started.

The expected loan was confirmed by Heerenveen on Tuesday. The 18 year old Ødegaard has signed an agreement extending over one and a half years.

– I just want to say that I am very satisfied. This is a good chance to show my skills. Heerenveen seems to be a good club, and we’ve had good conversations since I arrived, said Odegaard.

– They said nice things about the club and told me what they expect of me. They want to develop my skills as a player, and that’s my main concern, he added.

Of the decision to leave Real Madrid he said the following :

– Madrid is a very good club. I’ve had a brilliant time there, but it is difficult to get playing time there as a young boy. Therefore, I want to try something new.

The Media turnout for Tuesday’s press conference was big. Ødegaard answered the questions that came very calmly. Dutch media confronted the youngster with the stamp of a football prodigy and received the following response:

– I see myself as a normal boy. What others are saying, I don’t care about so much .

Ødegaard is conducting his first training with Heerenveen Tuesday afternoon.

Ødegaard’s new club is currently fourth in the table. Only 13 points separates them from the league leader Feyenoord.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

