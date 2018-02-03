Olympic chefs ordered 1,500 eggs, got 15,000

The Olympic chefs ordered 1,500 eggs, received 15,000 due to misunderstanding

The Norwegian Olympic chefs did not understand much when the supplier delivered an enourmous amount of eggs. “There was literarily no end to the delivery,” says Chef Ståle Johansen.

The Norwegian Olympic team wished to place an order for 1,500 eggs. The order was made through the use of Google Translate. That resulted in an extra zero being added to the order.

– There will be some funny orders placed in the begining. This time it concerned numbers. We received half a truck load of eggs. Fortunately, we could return most of the order, but we were quite surprised when they carried the eggs up to us. There was no end to the delivery. Absolutely unbelievable, says a laughing Johansen to NTB.

The Olympic chefs need more eggs when the Winter Olympic Games ensues.

– We get food deliveries every four days, but when it comes to eggs, it’s might be easier to buy it at a local store, says the former Arne Brimi employee.

Eggs all day long

And even though 13,500 eggs were returned, our Olympic hopes can expect a lot egg-wise.

– There will be omelets, boiled and fried eggs and smoked salmon with scrambled eggs. And we hope there will be a lot of sugar bread made for medal winners. We have made our provisions for that, Johansen chuckles.

It will be a hectic winter Olympics for the kitchen crew.

– The biggest challenge is that we will serve food virtually around the clock. – We have both cross-country skiing and ice skating here, and there is food served from half past seven in the morning until almost two am, Johansen says.

Surprises with taco

He has made a lot of food for both cross-country skiers and biathletes in recent years.

– I know both what they like and don’t like. They are always happy with fresh salmon. That is always a success. We had it for lunch today (Saturday). And I know it will be popular if we surprise the athletes with taco during the Olympics. Those are flavours that you do not find here, but we have smuggled a few cans so they can enjoy themselves, says the chef who is currently resident in Vestfold.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today