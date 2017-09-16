Thousands attended the opening of the cycling world championships

Bergen was in baking in the sun and showed itself from its best side during the opening ceremony for the cycling world championships.

Estimates made by the police show that around 7,500 people met to attend the opening ceremony at Torgallmenningen (the city square), writes Bergens Tidende.

Øyvind Storheim, representing the Culture Operators, believe there were even more attending, his estimate is 10,000.

The city, which has experienced a very rainy summer, was bathed in sunshine and was bestowed by temperatures above 20 degrees centigrade, to the delight of the attendees.

Minister is impressed

The opening ceremony had cultural influence from all over the world, but was also bestowed by local heroes such as Lars Vaular.

Minister of Culture, Linda Hofstad Helleland, made a couple of pertinent speeches in the intermissions

– It impresses a “Trønder” to come to Bergen and see this compassion, the Minister of Culture confirmed.

The Cycling World Championships lasts from September 18 to 24.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today