Oslo – New indoor skatepark at Voldsløkka

Last week saw the opening of Oslo skatehall, a year-round arena for street, bowl and vert.

The Municipality of Oslo has built the park, which consists of an environmentally friendly passive house with 1,430 square metres of skating space as well as a 600 square-metre outdoor skating area. Inside there is also a café, an activity room and a media room where you can create and watch videos of your own tricks.

READ MORE about New indoor skatepark at Voldsløkka

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today