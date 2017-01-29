The Prime Minister sees the World Cup final on home ground in Sagosen and Berge

The Handball enthusiast who also happens to be Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, is following the World Cup final between France and Norway in Trondheim on Sunday.

Solberg will see the World Cup final in Charlottenlundhallen in Trondheim. She will be at the former home turf of the national team player, Sander Sagosen, and team coach Christian Berge.

It’s no secret that the Prime Minister is interested in sports, and especially handball.

‘I’ve been watching the Norwegian national men’s handball world championship matches, and particularly the semifinal was an incredibly exciting game!

I am impressed with what the handball guys have achieved and look forward to following the match on the big screen at Charlottenlund Sports Club, the old club of Sagosen and Berge.

I think it’s going to be a full house and a great atmosphere. I am crossing my fingers of course and wish them lots of luck’, said Solberg.

Norway won a dramatic semifinal against Croatia on Friday.

‘Delightful @NORhandball. Congratulations on a fantastic effort so far …’ wrote Solberg on Twitter after the match.

When Norway took the European Championship gold for the women’s team in Gothenburg last year, Solberg also paid tribute to the team.

