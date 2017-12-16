Prime Minister will attend the World Cup final

The Prime Minister will see the handball World Cup final

Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, will attend the handball World Cup final in Hamburg on Sunday after Norway swept the Netherlands off the parquet in the semi-final on Friday.

The press release from the Prime Minister’s office was made after Nora Mørk shot Norway’s handball girls until her 20th final. Norway outclassed the Netherlands, winning by 32 to 23 in the semifinals.

‘I am impressed by the wonderful game of the Norwegian handball girls, and I look forward to joining on watching them play them in the finals,’ said Solberg.

The politician will see Norway play France in the World Cup final after the French team beat Sweden 24 to 22 in their semifinal.

French boss says Norway best in the World Cup

French coach, Olivier Krumbholz is not in doubt. Norway are the clear favourites before Sunday’s World Cup final in Hamburg.

The French coach meets Norway in World Cup finals for the second time. France

lost in 1999.

‘Norway is the best team in the World Cup. They play fast counter-handball and excellent defence’, he said after the semifinal victory over Sweden.

‘But my players impressed me against Sweden. They kept calm at the end’.

Norway beat France in the World Cup finals in 2011.

