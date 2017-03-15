Public party in Holmenkollen

10,000 more spectators than last year joined Sunday’s ski festival in Holmenkollen.

Five miles and three miles in cross-country skiing, ski jumping and combined, formed the framework for the annual skiing event in the Norwegian capital. As usual thousands of spectators gathered at both the arena and along the trails.

The organizer estimates that 60,000 people gathered in the forest to see 50-kilometer men on saturday.

The organizer sold 39.000 arena tickets in total during the weekend. It is 10,000 more than last year.

– We are incredibly proud to have gathered 120,000 people to Holmenkollen during the weekend.

Saturday was arguably the day with the most punch, which is not that strange considering the sunshine

60,000 people were along the track says Kristin Vestgren Sæterøy, general manager of the Holmenkollen Ski Festival.

Saturday was a great success for the organizers both in sports and for the spectators.

– When we went home from Holmenkollen Saturday night we counted 36,000 tickets sold. Sunday night we ended at 39,000.

20,000 people visited the arena and 60,000 in the woods on Saturday. It is a new record for us and it is the same as the World Cup in 2011, says Sæterøy.

Next weekend there is the World Cup final in biathlon in Holmenkollen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today