Rain and thunder as Norway Cup kicks off

Announces rain and thunderstorms at the opening of Norway Cup

The Meteorologists report severe rain and thunderstorms at the opening of Norway Cup. – It’s good for the grass pitches, the Secretary-General of Norway Cup answers.

The world’s largest football tournament for youngsters is kicked off Saturday, and the record heat summer has led to dry grass pitches at Ekebergsletta. That might seem to change this weekend.

“It is still a bit ahead, but on Saturday there are reports of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Oslo. It has been dry so long this summer that it will be beneficial for some, but for those who want a summer weekend it can get very wet, “says Meteorologist at the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, Kristen Gislefoss, to NTB.

The warned rain is welcomed by the Secretary-General of Norway Cup, Tony Isaksen.

“We need rain to reach the softness of the grass because the surface is challenging. The young players do not think about the weather at all, because they just want to play football. Only adults who are unable to dress, think of the weather, he says to NTB.

Norway Cup is the world’s largest football tournament, and this year’s edition has been registered with 1,900 teams. Around 30,000 participants are expected to attend the tournament. Norway Cup 2018 starts Saturday the 28th of July and lasts for one week.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today