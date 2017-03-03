Russian influential as Norway achieves World Championship silver medal

A Russian contender created trouble in the team sprint event when Norway , represented by Magnus Moan and Magnus Krog, achieved 2nd place in the World Championship’s Nordic Combined team sprint event in Lahti , Finland . Germany met with expectations and won.

Norway was just ahead of Germany on the final exchange. Magnus Krog and German Johannes Rydzek would fight for the Gold medal, but the German was the strongest in the final race to the finish line.

Russia was overtaken over by a lap by the duellists just before the finish, which seemed to distract both Rydzek and Krog.

The German was nevertheless the strongest in the end. Krog was a second behind Rydzek across the finish line.

– I was quite mad when I crossed the finish line. It was a pity [that I was hindered], but we have really done an insanely good job today. It was cool, Krog told NRK.

– It is a scandal that the Russian influenced in the sprint. He was simply in the way. But Rydzek showed that he was super strong.

His fourth gold in this World Champs’, Awesome, expert for NRK on Nordic combined, Fred Børre Lundberg, exclaimed.

– The Norwegian guys nevertheless delivered a giant competition, he added.

Japan achieved the bronze medal of the competition, some ten seconds behind Germany.

– It may well be that Rydzek had been tough to beat anyway, but the situation with the Russian destroys it a bit. Krog had to stop. It’s not funny.

Nevertheless, we rejoice in the effort, coach Kristian Hammer told NRK.

Television pictures showed that the organizers tried to take the Russian out the race before the incident, obviously without success.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today