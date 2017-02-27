Ruud climbed 75 places in the world rankings

Casper Ruud made a super jump on the ATP Tennis rankings after last week’s impressive tournament games in Rio de Janeiro. He climbed from 208th to 133rd position.

The fresh world rankings are published on Monday. They say Ruud is to be recorded as having 437 points.

He was far lower ranked than all his opponents throughout the ATP tournament, yet the 18 year old battled all the way through to the semifinal in his first tournament on the Tour.

In the semifinal, Ruud was just a match away from what would have been a historic finale. He won the first set, and led 5-4 in set number two, but the youngster failed to capitalize on his early lead, and Pablo Carreño-Busta won the final 2-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Ruud told NTB news earlier this year that the goal for the season was to climb up into the top 200 in the world, but that he also dreams of becoming a top 100 player.

‘It will be difficult, but anything is possible’, said the tennis shooting-star in late January.

