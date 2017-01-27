Sagosen can become king of Paris

Sander Sagosen wants to give the Paris audience a sneak preview of what it can expect. On Friday, he will play the World Championship semi-final in the city that will become his home as of this summer.

On Sunday there could be a final match against France, and the 22 year old has often shown that he is at his best during World Championship matches.

Words like phenomenon and extraordinary have described the Norwegian in the French sports press.

He is injury free, unlike during the European Championships last year when he played for the Bronze with a hand fracture which created an uproar afterwards.

– We have done things a little smarter this time and trained a little less during the championships. Now we have a little more to go on than the same time last year, says Sagosen to NTB news agency.

Double

Croatia beat Norway in both games that were important last year. It’s like adding fuel to the fire for the Norwegian motivation.

– We should just focus on the fact that we have lost enough against them. We lost the Championship medal and the Olympic medal against them. So we’ll just have to use that as a lesson to beat them, says Sagosen to NTB.

– Do you think Croatia is slightly intimidated by how good the team is and how much you are running?

– I think so. We’ve have done really good at the championships, but it is not over yet.

– What does it mean for you to be a part of this, two semi-finals at the age of 22?

– It is very motivating. This is what I’ve dreamed about since I was a little boy. I can’t believe it myself that I am in a leadership position on this team. We are a young bunch, and everyone is proud to be a part of this, says Sagosen.

Top

Sagosen’s girlfriend Hanna Bredal Oftedal plays for Issy Paris.

– I love being in Paris. It is in addition to Barcelona one of my favorite city’s, says Sagosen.

And it’s a good match since two of Europe’s best men’s handball teams belongs there.

Perhaps Sagosen will end up in Barcelona in the future.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today