See the medal winners live in Holmenkollen

In March the top skiers from Pyeongchang will make the trip to Oslo to compete in cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined and biathlon. This is a great opportunity to see the Olympic medal winners live in action!

The Holmenkollen Ski Festival will take place across two weekends, 9–11 March and 15–18 March. Ticket availabe include one-day passes, weekend passes and a festival pass that includes access to all the competitions.

