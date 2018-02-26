See the medal winners live in Holmenkollen

The Holmenkollen Ski FestivalThe Holmenkollen Ski Festival.Photo: visitoslo.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 26. February 2018

In March the top skiers from Pyeongchang will make the trip to Oslo to compete in cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined and biathlon. This is a great opportunity to see the Olympic medal winners live in action!

 

The Holmenkollen Ski Festival will take place across two weekends, 9–11 March and 15–18 March. Ticket availabe include one-day passes, weekend passes and a festival pass that includes access to all the competitions. READ MORE about See the medal winners live in Holmenkollen

 

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today

