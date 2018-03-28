Semb says quality of Norwegian footballing success is ‘’historic’’

Norway’s G17 and G19 national teams in football qualified for each of their EM final games on Tuesday. It’s gratifying for top football boss,Nils Johan Semb.

The G17 national team beat Greece 3-0 in its crucial match in the European Championship qualifiers, while the G19 national team secured the Euro 5-4 victory over Scotland in overtime.

“We have never been in final games both with the G17 and G19 national teams the same year, so this is historic. It’s very inspiring for anyone who works with

soccer in clubs, and around national teams,” said Nils Johan Semb to fotball.no.

Both of the teams also ended as group winners despite highly qualified resistance from opposing teams.

“We are now in the G17-EM for the second consecutive year and in the G19 EM there are only seven countries that qualify in addition to the host country, so this was a strong performance,” said Semb.

He was also able to enjoy the A-team’s two victories against Australia and Albania last week, and on Tuesday, the U21 national team also realised a dream with a European Championship win against Israel.

“It has been a good start to the Easter for Norwegian national football. There is no doubt about that. We have often struggled at this time of the year, so it’s fun that we are doing so well in March’’, said Semb.

Recently, it became known that he’d taken on a mentor role around the national team manager, Lars Lagerbäck, when the Norwegian Football Association put down the top football team manager.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today