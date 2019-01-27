Solberg and Grande in the stands for Norway’s Handball World Cup final

Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, and Minister of Culture, Trine Skei Grande, are travelling to Herning to watch the Norwegian Handball Men’s World Cup final against Denmark on Sunday evening.

It was confirmed the Prime Minister’s office after Norway’s 31-25 victory over Germany in the semi-finals on Friday night.

Solberg had already promised that she would go to Denmark if they won in Hamburg.

‘’Thanks for exciting and good games so far. Good luck tonight, I’m looking forward to Sunday. I am there if you win’’ Solberg said in a Twitter video posted by the Norwegian Handball Federation.

The World Cup final goes to the Danish location of Herning on Sunday from 17.30.

The Norwegian handball men’s team were the losing World Cup finalists in 2017. Then the host nation of France was too strong and won 33-26 in Paris. Again, Norway will meet a team that benefits from playing on their home turf in the final.

