Solskjær touches Premier League record and ‘’can’t complain’’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued his victory run with Manchester United when Brighton were beaten 2-1 on Saturday. The Norwegian’s team has only won since he got the temporary job.

Seven victories, most against very strong resistance, mean that the odds are constantly falling that he gets the job on a permanent basis from the summer.

On Saturday, Solskjær was also the first manager in the club to win six league games in a row from the debut. At the same time, the

Premier League record was reached. Previously, only Carlo Ancelotti (Chelsea in 2009) and Pep Guardiola (Manchester City in 2016) had an equally strong PL start.

‘’I can’t complain, can I? We smile and this is one of the things I want to remember for the rest of my life. It’s class to be here’’ said Solskjær to Sky Sports after Saturday’s match.

The victory series gives United great reason to hope for a top four position, which will provide the master league games next season.

The Manchester club was eleven points behind fourth place Chelsea when Solskjær took over a month ago. After Saturday’s matches, United is only three points behind.

Brighton came to Old Trafford with two Premier League victories over United in 2018, both at home.

Beautiful

Paul Pogba scored on penalties, he himself was striker in the 1st half. Not long after, Marcus Rashford turned in 2-0 from a corner.

It was a great goal in the attacker’s 150th game for United. It also sent Rashford up to five goals since Solskjær took over from José Mourinho just before Christmas.

‘’Marcus Rashford has been top class. You start with work capacity.

He has it, works like no other and holds the ball. He has now calmed down in front of goals, been safe and constantly training. Now he has

confidence’’ said Solskjær.

“Amazing goal of Rashford. Wonderful to see him back on track and a manager embracing his wonderful talent” said the former big scorer, Gary Lineker.

Was in trouble

From almost nothing and completely against the game, Brighton reduced the lead after 72 minutes. Pascal Gross shot the ball in from

the cross bar. Thus, they were suddenly back in the fight. There were no more scores, and United secured a new three points.

‘’I think we played very well at times. At the start of the second round, we could settle the match with some good chances. But in football you are never sure until it is over. For the last 20 minutes we were in trouble’’ said Solskjær, who was not completely satisfied with the team’s performance.

‘’We were tested today. I don’t think we played as we should have done.It may be the next challenge for the guys’’ he said.

Solskjær’s presence since the debut on December 22 is pure pleasure for United fans. A challenge comes for United on Friday. Then Arsenal awaits for the FA Cup.

The latter got an important lead with the 2-0 win at home against Chelsea on Saturday night. Arsenal have as many points (44) as Solskjær’s men after 23 league matches.

Before the trip to London, this facet is something to enjoy for United’s

Followers:

Brighton: 2-1 (h)

Tottenham: 1-0 (b)

Reading: 2-0 (FA Cup, h)

Newcastle: 2-0 (b)

Bournemouth: 4-1 (h)

Huddersfield: 3-1 (h)

Cardiff: 5-1 (b)