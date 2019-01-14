Solskjær up to the test as United win 1-0 against Tottenham

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea stood as a living wall when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men won 1-0 away against Tottenham on Sunday. Marcus Rashford was the match winner.

It was the test everyone was talking about, a kind of exam for Ole Gunnar Solskjær as United manager, after winning four simple matches in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup.

Solskjær’s results garnered top marks. The answer was Marcus Rashford, underlined twice.

He proved that his team could also match up with the top teams when Tottenham was beaten 1-0 at Wembley. It was Solskjær’s sixth win of six games with United, a start none of the club’s previous managers have ever managed.

‘’It was a tough game. The first half was very well done tactically. The second was tough, but we have a good keeper, that’s it’’ Solskjær told TV 2 after the match.

Then he thought of David de Gea, who saved everything from big and huge opportunities in the second half.

To the BBC, Solskjær said that he believes United had enough chances to settle the game in the first half, but that they were put under pressure since they did not take their chances. To Solskjær’s great pleasure, Tottenham didn’t either.

