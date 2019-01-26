Solskjær’s streak continues against Arsenal

Solskjær’s streak of wins continues with a FA Cup scalp

Manchester United are up to eight straight wins under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Alexis Sánchez scored against old acquaintances in the 3-1 victory away against Arsenal in the FA Cup.





Everything has gone Solskjær’s way since he came in as manager just before Christmas. Many have pointed out that he has faced slight opposition, but in a few weeks he has won against both Tottenham and Arsenal.

On Friday, he led United to the FA Cup’s 5th round and one step closer to what is the club’s biggest trophy chance this season.

There were two quick goals from Sánchez and Jesse Lingard, and towards the end, Anthony Martial scored the third goal.

Burnley next

The next task for Solskjær is Burnley at home at Old Trafford. There United are strong favourite to take the ninth straight win with Solskjær in the chief chair.

With three new points, Solskjær will take the Premier League record for the number of straight wins from the start with a new club. Now he shares it with Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola, who won their first six league games with Chelsea and Manchester City respectively.

View the post-match interview with Solskjær here.





