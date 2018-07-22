Superior Brækhus brought home a clear points victory

Cecilia Brækhus had full control of Inna Sagajdakovskaja in Moscow on Saturday. “The First Lady” defended her title belts after winning on points against the Russian.

Brækhus was a great favourite before the settlement, and put her opponent on a downward spiral in Russia. In the end,she won on points, but the 36-year-old was close to getting Sagajdakovskaya on the canvas in the last round.

‘’That was pretty fine. I did not want to get a surprise here in Russia, so I played it safely’’,Brækhus said to Viasat news after the fight.

“She has been trying to psyche me ever since I came here.’’

Sagajdakovskaja eventually took many heavy blows in the last round, but was able to stay on her feet and in this way was ”spared” a knock-out when the bell went for the last time.Brækhus was amazed at how many punches her opponent could withstand.

‘’Yes, the Russian is tough, but both I and the judge were surprised,’’ said Brækhus.

Before the end of the fight, Brækhus had controlled most of the rounds, and the win was never threatened.

