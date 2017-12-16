Svindal demolished the rivals in Norwegian double victory

Aksel Lund Svindal obtained a superior victory on Saturday’s downhill competition in Val Gardena (Gröden). He beat team mate Kjetil Jansrud with 59/100 second.

On Wednesday’s training, Svindal was in a very modest 69th place, but in competition, the 34-year-old is a real roughneck. Two weeks ago, he won in the Beaver Creek downhill and was third in the first competition

Svindal has therefore been on the podium in all three races so far this the season. The victory was his 34th in the World Cup.

Saturday he led all the way down the run. From starting number 13, Svindal was crossed the goal line 1.34 seconds in front of German Thomas Dressen. In other words, a walk in the park.

I made no big mistakes, kept my body pretty compact and was able to keep the optimal race line

Heads the World Cup

In the 2000s, the only Norwegian to have won the Val Gardena downhill is Svindal. previously, Erik Håker (1978), Atle Skårdal (1990) and Lasse Kjus (1998) have done the so

Saturday’s victory was by the way the 155th win in the Alpine events. Håker won the first in Giant Slalom in 1971. He won for the fifth and last time in Val Gardena in 1978. Which was his only downhill win.

In the World Cup overall there are three Norwegians topping the lists. Svindal tops with 45 points ahead off Jansrud, while Henrik Kristoffersen is 89 points behind

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today