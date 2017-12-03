Svindal shows superb performance at Beaver Creek race

Aksel Lund Svindal is back from his knees injury, and won the World Championship

race at Beaver Creek on Saturday.

The 34 year old went out balls to the wall from the start and never looked back when he drove in in first position at 1.40.46.

‘I could have had a little more speed at the Golden Eagle. But I put the pedal to the metal with start number one, and thought ‘we’ll see what we get’. I think I succeeded quite well anyway’, Svindal told NRK news after about ten runners had arrived at the finish line.

He mentioned Matthias Mayer, and Adrien Theaux as dangerous competitors, but neither of the two came anywhere near his time.

Italian, Christof Innerhofer, number 27, was the last one who could ruin the evening for Svindal, but he came in fourth.

Swiss competitor, Beat Feuz, number three, came in second at 0.15 seconds behind Svindal.

German, Thomas Dresses, was third out of 40 runners who set off. He was 0.49 seconds behind Aksel Lund Svindal at the finish line.

Kjetil Jansrud did not quite race to his best on Saturday. He finished in 11th place, while Alexander Aamodt Kilde took 14th place. The two were 1.05, and 1.26 seconds behind Svindal respectively.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today