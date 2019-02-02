The Crown Prince Couple visits the Alpine World Cup

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit will be present at the World Alpine Skiing in Åre, Sweden for two days.

The Crown Prince Couple will follow the downhill competitions for men (February 9) and women (February 10). This means that they will, among other things, watch Aksel Lund Svindal’s last competition as an alpine skier.

Svindal announced last weekend that he is retiring after this year’s World Cup.

