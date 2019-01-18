The Mikkel-show sank Norway in the Handball World Cup with 26-30-defeat to Denmark

Mikkel Hansen ravaged the Norwegian handball guys and created a full Danish party in Boxen. Denmark won the World Cup with 30-26. Egypt is now waiting for the Norwegians on Sunday.

Norway will only get a day’s rest before meeting with Sweden on Monday. Then the main round to Hungary ends it on Wednesday.

Hansen scored 14 goals in a magnificent performance. The Danes had clear management one quarter before the end, but there was tension towards the end anyway after the strong Norwegian finish.

After the loss, there is probably only one recipe that can give the Norwegian the semi-final: three victories of three possible in the main round.

