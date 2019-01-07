Thousands of articles around the world: Solskjær media favourite ahead of Klopp, Guardiola and Solberg

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is a super Norwegian advert at the moment. He beats our Prime minister Erna Solberg (H) and the managers Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola in the media racket.

This shows a survey the media monitor Retriever has done for NTB.

In the period 18 December to 4 January, there were 36,214 entries with Solskjær in selected international media. The two big names in the Premier League ended up well behind the Norwegian: 30,776 for Liverpool’s Bash and 27,350 with Guardiola in Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham, 18,818), Unai Emery (Arsenal, 16,671) and Maurizio Sarri (Chelsea, 12,985) then follow.

Solskjær got the job on December 19, and on that day only, 7600 news reports about the Norwegian were published show the Retriever selection.

In the same period in Norway, Solskjær peaks with 3285 publications in front of Solberg (2107) and Magnus Carlsen (955).

Geographically, it is the United Kingdom (8526) that is number one ahead of the United States (3879) and Norway (3368). Then follows Germany (2252), Nigeria (1942), France (1502), Brazil (1290), Sweden (1186), India (1178) and Australia (842).

Top

– Our analysis of a selection of international media, shows that Solskjær is featured in more publications than all the tops in the largest English clubs. With over 36,000 media outlets over two to three weeks, he can record a victory outside the football field as well, says analysis manager Guro Lindebjerg in Retriever to NTB.

With a temporary job in Manchester United, it is not surprising that British editors who are most frequent with regards to Solskjær.

– Naturally, it is the media in the UK that publish the most spreads about Solskjær followed by American and Norwegian media, says Lindebjerg.

Hero

The mention of Solskjær here at home shows that there are many who are proud of the Norwegian football profile. In recent weeks, Norwegian media has published well over 3000 entries about him.

This is more publicity than our own prime minister has received in the same period. It is also considerably more than what other Norwegian sports stars, such as Magnus Carlsen and the Ingebrigtsen brothers, received over the same period.

Among the publications here at home, it is Sunnmørsposten, Aftenposten, Stavanger Aftenblad and Bergens Tidende who write the most about the new manager. The most eager local newspaper is Romsdal’s Budstikke, who has got a special relationship with the Molde coach, says Lindebjerg to NTB.

Solskjær has won his first five games as Manchester United boss. Sunday he will have his toughest test with an away- match in the Premier League against Tottenham.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today