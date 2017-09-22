Top bridge players convicted of gross tax fraud

Two of the best bridge players in the world were this week sentenced to imprisonment for gross tax evasion in Oslo District Court.

The authorities believe they should have reported income from the card game of NOK 18 million in their tax returns, writes Dagens Næringsliv.

47-year-old Geir Helgemo, rated as the best bridge player in the world, got a one-year and two-month prison sentence, as well as a fine of NOK 280,000 for gross negligent tax fraud.

His partner, Tor Helness, is currently ranked number two in the world and was sentenced to one year and four months in jail as well as NOK 340,000 in fines on the same charge.

Dissapointed

– I’ve just got the verdict proclaimed, and obviously I’m disappointed, I can say as much, says Helness. He will now go through the verdict before deciding on a possible appeal.

Helgemo has already decided to appeal the verdict, as 4.5 million of the amount, which – according to the verdict is not stated in the tax return – is assigned to the 60-year-old’s wholly-owned limited company and therefore subject to taxation through that, according to his defense lawyer, Halvard Helle.

