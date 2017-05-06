Vålerenga vs Manchester United in Oslo July 30

The game at Ullevaal Stadium will be part of Manchester United’s final preparations for the 2017/18 season.

Tickets on sale from 10 May at ticketmaster.no.

United will bring their strongest possible side to Oslo, therefore Vålerenga will probably face the likes of Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, David De Gea, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Marcus Rashford, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Antonio Valencia. And who knows, maybe United will bring along a few new star players as well?

For the Oslo club this will be one of the club’s last matches at Ullevaal before moving to their new stadium at Valle in September

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today