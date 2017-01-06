VG: Solbakken has received Norway deals

Ståle Solbakken will be offered the job as Norwegian coach in football, according to the newspaper VG.

Solbakken has by most experts been cited as the obvious candidate to replace sacked coaching staff. The question is what the current FC København coach wishes.

VG claim to know why Solbakken is these days considering a specific offer around the coaching job of the Norwegian Football Association.

It could mean that NFF are nearing a decision on who will replace Høgmo.

Earlier this week previous Stabæk coach Bob Bradley confirmed that he had had a meeting with top football manager Nils Johan Semb. The latter while keeping their cards close to the chest.

– As I have said many times that I comment on neither name, rumors or speculation, he writes in an SMS to VG.

Ståle Solbakken has said that he wants to gather the family in 2017. At the moment he lives in Copenhagen, while his wife and children are residing in Hamar.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today