Want to see some of the world’s best surfers in action?

If you want to see some of the best wave surfers in action, you should visit Jæren this week! The Nordic Surf Games Starts this Thursday

– People are coming from Denmark, Sweden, Scotland, Brazil, worldwide, says communications manager Timothy Latte.

Thursday we plummet into the waves of the coast of Jæren.

A total of five different classes of surfing will announce a Nordic champion.

– The idea is for the Nordic Surf Games to gather surfers mainly from Scandinavia, but it is also an international competition. We want to push the level of the sport, so all nations welcome, says Latte.

Third time

The Organisers already have some years of experience. This week’s Nordic Surf Games is the third in succession.

– It started in 2015; we have held it on an annual basis. In October we will also organise the European Championships in Stavanger, says Latte.

– The weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday are bleak, so we might have to postpone the competition a little. If necessary we run all the events on Friday and Saturday, when the forecasts are favourable, according to Latte.

Open for all

If you like to see the surfers in action, just show up.

– We had a few spectators last year, and if you have any questions, simply ask. We will explain how competition works.

– The coast of Jæren is long. Which beach you’re going to be on?

– We must move with the waves, but most likely we will be on the Bore Beach, says Latte.

