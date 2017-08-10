Warholm with historic World Championship gold

Karsten Warholm sprinted into a superior gold medal on the 400 meter hurdles in London. He is Norway’s first ever male world champion in athletics on the track.

The 21-year-old was victorious with the winning time of 48.35. He crushed Turkish Yasmani Copello with 14 hundredths of a second.

Not since Vebjørn Rodal’s bronze at 800 meters 22 years ago, a Norwegian runner has left a world championship with a medal around his neck. The wait ended with Warholm’s superior run in the London rain.

First medal since 2011

It was also the first Norwegian medal in a senior World Championship in athletics since Andreas Thorkildsen took silver in the javelin in 2011. The gold medal was also the first for a Norwegians since Thorkildsen was at the top of the podium in 2009.

Warholm has been on fire in recent months. In June, he lowered his own Norwegian record on the 400 meters flat from 46.10 down to a strong 44.87. During Bislett Games, he lowered his own record on his favourite 400 meter hurdles from 48.49 to 48.25.

In Stockholm three days later, 21-year-old took his second straight Diamond League victory.

During the U23-EM, Warholm got the gold on 400 meter hurdles, while achieving silver on the 400 meter flat.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today